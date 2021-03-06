Man Wanted For Failing To Do Work On Long Island Driveway After Taking Payment, Police Say

A man is wanted on Long Island after scamming a woman out of $1,000 by posing as a contractor and offering to re-seal her driveway before taking off without doing any work.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new photos of a suspect who allegedly went to a St. James home at approximately noon on Monday, Jan. 4, when he claimed that he would seal her driveway at a discount rate.

Police said that the man followed his victim to Capital One Bank on Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove, where the woman handed him $1,000 in cash for work that he never completed.

In the photos released by investigators, the man can be seen approaching the front door of the home before handing the woman paperwork and returning to his truck to follow her to the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or believes they may have been similarly scammed has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.