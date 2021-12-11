Man Wanted For Breaking Into Long Island Store

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who forcibly kicked his way into an area business during the fall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos of a wanted suspect who was caught on camera breaking a window at a Bay Shore business in September.

According to police, the suspect broke a window at JavWireless on Pine Are Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

It is unclear what the man sought, or if he made off with any cash or merchandise.

Th investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.