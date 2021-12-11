Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Becomes Combative At Nassau County 7-Eleven, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Breaking Into Long Island Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who broke a window at a business in Bay Shore in September. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who forcibly kicked his way into an area business during the fall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos of a wanted suspect who was caught on camera breaking a window at a Bay Shore business in September.

According to police, the suspect broke a window at JavWireless on Pine Are Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

It is unclear what the man sought, or if he made off with any cash or merchandise.

Th investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.