Man Wanted For Breaking Into Long Island Restaurant

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released photos of a man who planned and executed an elaborate heist at a local Chinese restuarant.

The Nassau County Police Department issued an alert for a wanted man who allegedly pried off the lock mechanism on the front door of May King Chinese Restaurant on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday, June 14.

According to police, once inside, the suspect removed the SD card on the security cameras to prevent staff from pulling out video footage, and proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Photos of the masked suspect can be seen above. No other descriptive information has been provided by police investigators, who are trying to identify and locate the man.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives at (516) 573-6400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.