Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Breaking Glass Door At Long Island Bank Of America

Zak Failla

Man Wanted For Breaking Glass Door At Long Island Bank Of America

Zak Failla
Police on Long Island are attempting to locate a man who allegedly broke a glass door at Bank of America in Medford. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A man is wanted after he was caught on camera shattering the glass front door of a Bank of America branch on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police investigators released photos of a man who could be seen using an ATM at Bank of America in Medford before kicking in the glass door in the middle of the night.

The alleged incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the branch on Horseback Road.

No other descriptive information has been provided by police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the man photographed above has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

