Man Wanted For Assaulting Victim In Parking Lot Of Long Island Supermarket

An unknown man is wanted after confronting a customer in the parking lot of a Long Island grocery store, assaulting and hospitalizing him.

Suffolk County Police investigators said a man was attempting to back out of his parking spot in the parking lot of Uncle Giuseppe’s on Walt Whitman Road in Melville earlier this year when a second man blocked him with car his shopping cart.

When the victim got out of his vehicle the suspect allegedly punched the victim several times, causing injuries to his face. The victim was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect fled in a 2016 white Chevy Silverado, police said. It is unclear why the suspect assaulted his victim.

Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the man pictured above. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

