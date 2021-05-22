Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: FBI Interviews Top NY Pol In Probe Of Cuomo Nursing Home Coverup, Book Deal, New Report Says
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Assaulting, Stabbing Victim At Long Island Business, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted after allegedly stabbing his co-worker at JTD Stamping in Wyandanch.
A man is wanted after allegedly stabbing his co-worker at JTD Stamping in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know him?

A man originally from El Salvador known by many names is wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly stabbing his co-worker and sending him to the hospital.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a man (pictured above) who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at JTD Stamping on Wyandanch Avenue in Wyandanch at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Police said that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment and evaluation.

According to investigators, the man has used multiple aliases in the past including Melvin D. Bonilla-Salmeron, Ruben Bonilla, Ruben Reyes, Melvin Salmeron, Ruben Salmeron, and Jose Reyes. He has also used multiple addresses on Cheyenne Drive and East 3rd Avenue in Bay Shore.

The man is not known to have a vehicle and it is believed he is originally from El Salvador.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.