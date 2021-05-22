Man Wanted For Assaulting, Stabbing Victim At Long Island Business, Police Say

Know him?

A man originally from El Salvador known by many names is wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly stabbing his co-worker and sending him to the hospital.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a man (pictured above) who allegedly stabbed a co-worker at JTD Stamping on Wyandanch Avenue in Wyandanch at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Police said that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment and evaluation.

According to investigators, the man has used multiple aliases in the past including Melvin D. Bonilla-Salmeron, Ruben Bonilla, Ruben Reyes, Melvin Salmeron, Ruben Salmeron, and Jose Reyes. He has also used multiple addresses on Cheyenne Drive and East 3rd Avenue in Bay Shore.

The man is not known to have a vehicle and it is believed he is originally from El Salvador.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

