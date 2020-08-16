Man Wanted For Assault At Long Island Restaurant

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island released photos of a man who is wanted following his arrest for an alleged assault at an area bar.

Suffolk County Police detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man who assaulted another bar-goer in Huntington in July.

According to police, the suspect punched a man in the face at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24 at Finley’s of Greene Street on Green Street in Huntington.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online through the department’s tipline.

