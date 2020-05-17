Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Long Island 7-Eleven

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and track down a suspect who displayed a handgun during an unsuccessful robbery at 7-Eleven last month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers regarding a man who attempted to rob 7-Eleven on Route 112 in Coram.

According to police, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday, April 24, a man purchased an iced tea at 7-Eleven, at which point he displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the cashier.

The cashier did not comply, police said, and the suspect fled without collecting any cash in a silver hatchback.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, or has information about the attempted robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sixth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

