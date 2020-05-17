Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 10 Alleged MS-13 Members Face Murder Charges For Three Killings
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Armed Robbery At Long Island 7-Eleven

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted after an unsuccessful armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Coram Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man is wanted after an unsuccessful armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Coram Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and track down a suspect who displayed a handgun during an unsuccessful robbery at 7-Eleven last month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers regarding a man who attempted to rob 7-Eleven on Route 112 in Coram.

According to police, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday, April 24, a man purchased an iced tea at 7-Eleven, at which point he displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the cashier.

The cashier did not comply, police said, and the suspect fled without collecting any cash in a silver hatchback.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, or has information about the attempted robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sixth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.