Man Wanted By US Marshals Nabbed In Roosevelt With Gun, Police Say

Allah Shabazz, the gun seized, and Brandon Lane Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man wanted by the US Marshals was nabbed on Long Island by gang abatement officers who allegedly located a defaced gun.

The incident took place in Roosevelt around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to Nassau County detectives, gang abatement program officers were patrolling an area known for gang and narcotics activity when they spotted a gray 2020 Honda Civic four-door sedan commit multiple traffic violations. 

The officers conducted a traffic stop and during the investigation located a defaced silver and black Taurus .22 caliber handgun and five loose bullets from inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Brandon Lane, age 29, of  Roosevelt, and Allah Shabazz, age 55, of Cross, South Carolina, were both placed under arrest. 

Subsequent to the arrest Shabazz was found to have an active full extradition warrant from the US Marshals Service. Marshalls were notified and are responding to extradite him, police said.

Both were charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Lane was also issued numerous traffic tickets. 

They will be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Hempstead.

