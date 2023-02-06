Contact Us
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island
Man Throws Explosive Device On SUV Parked At North Merrick Home

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man threw an explosive device onto a parked SUV outside a Long Island home.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in North Merrick, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the suspect threw the device onto the front of a Cadillac Escalade that was parked in the driveway of a home on Sherman Avenue. It ignited, damaging the vehicle’s front end.

The man then took off on foot, heading eastbound toward Park Avenue, according to police.

Nobody was injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear if the suspect had any connection to the home.

The Nassau County Police Department’s Arson Bomb Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

