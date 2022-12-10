Man Tased After Fleeing From Police In North Lawrence

A man was tased after fleeing from police when they attempted to pull him over on Long Island for alleged multiple traffic violations including speeding through a school zone.

The incident took place in North Lawrence around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to Nassau County Police, officers on patrol spotted a grey 2007 Lexus with a Georgia registration traveling on Nassau Expressway and turned right onto Wanser Avenue at a high rate of speed committing multiple violations while proceeding through a school zone.

When the officers attempted to pull the man over, he jumped out of his vehicle and fled with a red and white tote bag, police said.

Police said the officers located the man, identified as William Milton, age 31, of Queens, in North Lawrence where he still refused to stop running.

That's when officers fired a taser at Milton, which successfully allowed them to place him under arrest, they added.

Milton was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

During an investigation, officers recovered four pills believed to be oxycodone, marijuana, and fireworks inside Milton's car, police added.

Milton was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlawfully possessing fireworks

Obstructing governmental administration

Multiple traffic violations

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Hempstead.

