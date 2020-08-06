Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Who Died In Apparent Nassau County Drowning
Police & Fire

Man Suffers Serious Injuries, Woman Also Hospitalized In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle Long Island crash.
A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle Long Island crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and a woman was also hospitalized in a two-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Lindenhurst.

The man was traveling northbound on New Highway when his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a southbound 2014 Honda CR-V that was turning east onto Route 109 from New Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, an Amityville resident whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via Suffolk County Police Helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Cynthia Gould, 51, of Lindenhurst, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.