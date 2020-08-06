Man Suffers Serious Injuries, Woman Also Hospitalized In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and a woman was also hospitalized in a two-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 in Lindenhurst.

The man was traveling northbound on New Highway when his 2013 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a southbound 2014 Honda CR-V that was turning east onto Route 109 from New Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, an Amityville resident whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via Suffolk County Police Helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Cynthia Gould, 51, of Lindenhurst, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152.

