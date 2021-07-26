Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed While Changing Tire On LI Expressway

Kathy Reakes
A 52-year-old man was killed while changing a tire on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash was discovered around 12 a.m., Monday, July 26, when New York City Police responded to a 911 call of a male struck by a vehicle at Horace Harding Expressway and Main Street in Queens. 

Officers who arrived at the scene found the man on the westbound Long Island Expressway, before the College Point Boulevard exit, said the NYPD.

EMS also responded and transported the male to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. 

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was attempting to fix a flat tire on his vehicle, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the westbound Long Island Expressway when he was struck by a Tesla traveling westbound. 

The operator of the Tesla remained on the scene. 

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

