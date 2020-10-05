Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island overnight.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 in Bay Shore.

A man was crossing Sunrise Highway, approximately 300 feet east of the 5th Avenue bridge, when he was struck by a westbound 2020 Nissan Altima, Suffolk County Police said. The driver of the rented Nissan fled the scene on foot.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

