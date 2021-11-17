Man Struck, Killed By Van Near Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a van near a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 10:10 p.m. in Centereach.

Christopher Wolowski, age 37, of Nesconset, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet G2500 Express Van eastbound on Middle Country Road, just east of Wood Road, when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, Jose Palino Funez Ajuilar, age 43, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Wolowski was not injured.

The van was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

