Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into Long Island Dunkin' Donuts
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed after being hit by an LIRR train near Greenlawn Station.
A man was killed after being hit by an LIRR train near Greenlawn Station. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A man was killed after being hit by an LIRR train on Long Island.

The unidentified man, who was on the tracks near Greenlawn, was struck around 6:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, said a spokeswoman for the MTA.

Train service was suspended between Huntington and Port Jefferson due to the incident, they added. 

Service was restored around 8:36 p.m.

The incident, which is under investigation by the MTA Police, is considered non-criminal in nature, they added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.