Man Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A man was killed after being hit by an LIRR train on Long Island.

The unidentified man, who was on the tracks near Greenlawn, was struck around 6:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, said a spokeswoman for the MTA.

Train service was suspended between Huntington and Port Jefferson due to the incident, they added.

Service was restored around 8:36 p.m.

The incident, which is under investigation by the MTA Police, is considered non-criminal in nature, they added.

