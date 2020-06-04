Man Struck, Killed By Car At Busy Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 in Bay Shore.

Richard Going, 19, of West Islip, was driving a 2012 Mazda CX9 westbound on Union Boulevard, west of Brentwood Road, when the vehicle struck an adult man who was crossing the street from the south side, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Going, 19, of West Islip, was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

