Man Struck, Critically Injured By SUV While Crossing Road In Hempstead

A 46-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV on Long Island.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV struck a man who was crossing the road at Fulton Avenue near Clinton Street, NCPD said.

Police said the driver of the SUV, identified as 34-year-old Alrich Braide, of Hempstead, remained at the scene, but he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

The SUV was impounded, police reported.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

