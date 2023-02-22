Contact Us
Man Struck By Mercedes Crossing Wantagh Roadway Critical, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A 55-year-old man struck by a Mercedes SUV crossing a Wantagh roadway is in critical condition.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Wantagh around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on Jerusalem Avenue.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the man was walking on Jerusalem Avenue from the south side to the north side of the roadway when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV traveling eastbound in the vicinity of Hawthorne Drive West. 

 The man sustained head trauma and was transported by a Nassau County Ambulance to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The sixty-two-year-old SUV driver remained on the scene and safety checks were performed on the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

