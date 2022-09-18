Man Strikes Police Vehicle, Injuring Officers In Hempstead, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he struck a police vehicle and injured officers while fleeing a traffic stop.

Keshav Mahadeo was arrested for an incident that happened at about 3:20 a.m. in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said officers saw a 2008 Nissan parked on Newman Court with heavily tinted windows and the interior light on.

Officers walked up to the Nissan and asked Mahadeo, a resident of Hempstead, for identification, police said.

Mahadeo drove away, and officers turned on their lights and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Front Street and High Street, authorities said.

When the officers approached the Nissan, Mahadeo put the vehicle in reverse and rapidly accelerated, nearly striking the officers, police said.

As he drove away, his vehicle struck the police vehicle, injuring two police officers, NCPD said.

Hempstead Police officers, who were nearby, began following the Nissan until it became disabled near the intersection of Front Street and Liberty Street, police said.

Police arrested Mahadeo and found a substance believed to be crack cocaine in the Nissan, according to the report.

Mahadeo was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The two Nassau County Police officers who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

NCPD said Mahadeo was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 18, police said.

