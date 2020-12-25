Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2,366 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

Man Steals Bobcat Loader, Crashes Through Long Island Target, Burglarizing Business, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The shopping center on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.
The shopping center on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was apprehended after he stole a Bobcat skid steer loader, and crashed the vehicle through the front doors of a Long Island Target, before burglarizing the store, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25 in Bay Shore.

Justin Shuffle, 33, of Deer Park, stole a 2010 Bobcat from a shopping center located at 838 Sunrise Highway and crashed through the front doors of Target, Suffolk County Police said. 

Once inside, Shuffle stole a coat and Target gift cards, police said. 

Third Precinct officers responded and found Shuffle in the electronics section of the business, where he was arrested.

The front doors of the store suffered extensive damages.

Shuffle was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. 

He was arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.