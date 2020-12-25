Man Steals Bobcat Loader, Crashes Through Long Island Target, Burglarizing Business, Police Say

A man was apprehended after he stole a Bobcat skid steer loader, and crashed the vehicle through the front doors of a Long Island Target, before burglarizing the store, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25 in Bay Shore.

Justin Shuffle, 33, of Deer Park, stole a 2010 Bobcat from a shopping center located at 838 Sunrise Highway and crashed through the front doors of Target, Suffolk County Police said.

Once inside, Shuffle stole a coat and Target gift cards, police said.

Third Precinct officers responded and found Shuffle in the electronics section of the business, where he was arrested.

The front doors of the store suffered extensive damages.

Shuffle was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

