Man Steals $420K From Woodmere Victim, Police Say

A man accused of stealing nearly $420,000 from a Long Island woman has been arrested.

East Islip resident Kenneth McConnell was arrested on Thursday, April 6 for what Nassau County police call an “elderly scam” in Woodmere that included identity theft and pawning off stolen property.

The scam reportedly lasted from January 2020 to December 2021.

According to police, McConnell received payments from a 61-year-old woman for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work that was never performed.

Further investigation revealed that he had stolen jewelry from the victim and sold it at a pawn shop.

Detectives claim McConnell also deposited fraudulent checks from the woman into his personal bank account without the woman’s knowledge or permission.

In total, approximately $420,000 in value was taken from the woman, police alleged.

McConnell is charged with:

Second-degree grand larceny

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny (attempt)

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Second-degree identity theft

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, April 7 at the First District Court.

Detectives urge anyone who feels they may have been the target of a similar incident to call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.