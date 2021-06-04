Man Shot Outside Of Long Island Home, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg outside of a Long Island home.

The shooting took place around 7:42 p.m., Thursday, June 3, outside of 86 Parkwood Drive in Shirley, said the Suffolk County Police.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.