Man Shot Outside Of Long Island Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man was shot in the leg standing outside of a Long Island home.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg outside of a Long Island home.

The shooting took place around 7:42 p.m., Thursday, June 3, outside of 86 Parkwood Drive in Shirley, said the Suffolk County Police.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will remain confidential.

