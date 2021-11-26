Contact Us
Man Shot, Killed Outside His Long Island Home

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a Long Island man overnight.
The man was shot outside his Moriches residence on Friday, Nov. 26, at about 1 a.m.

The victim, Tyrell Durham, age 37, who resided at Tall Oaks Circle, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the SCPD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

