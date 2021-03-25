Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 4-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection
Police & Fire

Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened.
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being shot in broad daylight on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 24 at approximately 3:35 p.m. in Port Jefferson.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of 122 Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said. 

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.