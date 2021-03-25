Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man was killed after being shot in broad daylight on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 24 at approximately 3:35 p.m. in Port Jefferson.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of 122 Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.