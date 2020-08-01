Man Shot During Robbery At Long Island Intersection

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and seriously injured during a robbery at a Long Island intersection overnight.

Suffolk County Police responded to the intersection of Irving Avenue and Jackson Street in Wyandanch after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot as he was being robbed at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

First Precinct officers arrived and discovered a 22-year-old Central Islip man with two gunshot wounds to his right leg.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

