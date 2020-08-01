Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Ex-Choir Director At Long Island High School Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Teen While He Slept
Police & Fire

Man Shot During Robbery At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Irving Avenue and Jackson Street in Wyandanch.
Irving Avenue and Jackson Street in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and seriously injured during a robbery at a Long Island intersection overnight.

Suffolk County Police responded to the intersection of Irving Avenue and Jackson Street in Wyandanch after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot as he was being robbed at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

First Precinct officers arrived and discovered a 22-year-old Central Islip man with two gunshot wounds to his right leg.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.