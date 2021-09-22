Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Facebook

A Long Island man suffered serious injuries in a crash after he allegedly drove through a red light and struck a car.

A 24-year-old Brentwood man was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima for Lyft when he stopped the car at a traffic light facing east in the left turn lane on Spur Drive South, according to police.

Police said 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by a 32-year-old Bay Shore man, disregarded the red light and struck the Nissan.

The Dodge overturned and rolled a number of times because it came to a stop on the south side of Spur Drive South. 

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SCPD said.

A 17-year-old passenger in the Nissan was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 631-854-8352.

