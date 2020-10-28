Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a motor vehicle crash seriously injured a Long Island man.
An investigation is underway after a motor vehicle crash seriously injured a Long Island man.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Brookhaven.

Abdul Shehu, 47, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup westbound on Sunrise Highway approximately a half-mile east of the Horseblock Road off-ramp when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned ejecting Shehu, Suffolk County Police said.

Shehu was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

