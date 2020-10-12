Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash Outside Long Island Bar

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened outside a Long Island bar overnight.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in Centereach.

Gary Harnig, 48, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub, located at 2582 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by athe motor vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Harnig, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition. ‘

The motor vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, fled the scene southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

