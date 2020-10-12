Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Man Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash Outside Long Island Bar

Joe Lombardi
McCarthy's Pub on Middle Country Road in Centereach.
McCarthy's Pub on Middle Country Road in Centereach. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened outside a Long Island bar overnight.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in Centereach.

Gary Harnig, 48, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub, located at 2582 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by athe motor vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Harnig, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition. ‘

The motor vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, fled the scene southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will remain confidential.

