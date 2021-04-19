Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Man Seriously Injured In Electric Scooter Crash On Long Island

Zak Failla
Groton Lane in Coram
Groton Lane in Coram Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man suffered a head injury and was hospitalized after crashing a motorized scooter on Long Island, police announced.

Manhattan resident Xavier Hernandez was driving a Zero 11X electric scooter southbound on Groton Lane in Coram at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 when he lost control and fell off the scooter.

According to Suffolk County police, Hernandez, age 51, slipped off the scooter and hit his head, prompting a call to paramedics.

Hernandez was transported to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately available on Monday, April 19.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8652.

