Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Man Seriously Injured In Crash That Causes Long Island Expressway Closure

I-495
I-495 Photo Credit: File

A man was seriously injured in a crash that led to the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway overnight.

The crash happened on Thursday, Aug. 27 at about 3:15 a.m. on the westbound side near Exit 48 in Melville.

Alex Sahastume-Rivera, 22, of Jackson Heights, Queens,  was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 48 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned at approximately 3:15 a.m. 

Keith Tito, 22, of East Elmhurst, Queens, a passenger in the backseat, was ejected from the vehicle.

Tito was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in serious but stable condition. 

Sahastume-Rivera and Tristan Villafama, 22, of Corona, Queens, a front-seat passenger, were both transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

All westbound lanes reopened before daybreak.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

