Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Woman Accused Of Conspiring With MS-13 To Have Boyfriend Murder
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured After Slamming His Vehicle Into Building On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was seriously injured after crashing into a business on Long Island.
A man was seriously injured after crashing into a business on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a man slammed into a Long Island building with his vehicle.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25,  at 590 Smith St., in East Farmingdale, said the Suffolk County Police.

The male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of a serious leg injury.

The business listed at the address is for MMA & Fitness Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.