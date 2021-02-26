Man Seriously Injured After Slamming His Vehicle Into Building On Long Island

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a man slammed into a Long Island building with his vehicle.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at 590 Smith St., in East Farmingdale, said the Suffolk County Police.

The male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of a serious leg injury.

The business listed at the address is for MMA & Fitness Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

