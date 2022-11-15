Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Van On Uniondale Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A man was seriously injured during a car accident on Long Island.
A Long Island man was seriously injured after being involved in a serious crash.

The crash took place in Uniondale around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 on Uniondale Avenue.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, while attempting to cross Uniondale Avenue in the vicinity of Summer Avenue, from the south side to the north side, the man was struck by a 2002 Ford Econoline van. 

The man, age 35, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police said the driver of the van, age 33, remained at the scene.

The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

