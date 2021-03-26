Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
A look at the area where the incident happened.
A look at the area where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25 in Mastic.

Jonathan Soltan, age 24, of Manorville, was driving a 2009 Mazda 6 northbound on Titmus Drive when his car struck Jose Manuel Diaz, age 31, of Mastic, Suffolk County Police said.

Diaz, who was crossing the street when he was hit, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to police. 

Soltan was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

