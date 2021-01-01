Man Rescued After Falling Into Icy Waters At Long Island Marina

A man was rescued after falling into icy waters at a Long Island marina.

The man was working on a boat when he fell into the Fire Island Pines Marina at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Suffolk County Police said.

Marine Bureau officers, responding to a call 911 from a local resident, located Vincenzo Peppe, age 69, of Hampton Bays, struggling to get out of the water, according to police.

A group of people on the dock had been unable to get Peppe out of the water. People in the group had extended a rope to him, but he was unable to extricate himself from the cold water.

Officers Terence McGovern, Charles Marchiselli, and George Schmidt onboard Marine Kilo maneuvered the patrol boat toward Peppe and all three officers worked together to successfully brought him aboard.

Peppe was transported to South Side hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.