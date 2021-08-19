Man Rescued After Being Stranded In Long Island Sound For Hours

Officers rescued a jet ski operator who had been stranded in the Long Island Sound for about three hours.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a friend of the 60-year-old man notified the United States Coast Guard that the man was more than three hours overdue to return to Rocky Point, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a police helicopter responded just before 7 p.m. and located the jet ski floating in the water with no occupant.

SCPD officers Michael Malone and Shawn Mooney responded onboard the Marine Delta and found the man about a quarter of a mile away from the jet ski and three-quarters of a mile from the shore.

Police said the man, a Rocky Point resident, was wearing a life jacket, and he had been trying to swim to the shore.

The man was taken on board and brought to shore. He declined medical attention.

