Police & Fire

Man Rescued After Being Stranded In Long Island Sound For Hours

Nicole Valinote
Suffolk County Police Officers Michael Malone and Shawn Mooney Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Officers rescued a jet ski operator who had been stranded in the Long Island Sound for about three hours.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a friend of the 60-year-old man notified the United States Coast Guard that the man was more than three hours overdue to return to Rocky Point, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

SCPD said a police helicopter responded just before 7 p.m. and located the jet ski floating in the water with no occupant. 

SCPD officers Michael Malone and Shawn Mooney responded onboard the Marine Delta and found the man about a quarter of a mile away from the jet ski and three-quarters of a mile from the shore. 

Police said the man, a Rocky Point resident, was wearing a life jacket, and he had been trying to swim to the shore.

The man was taken on board and brought to shore. He declined medical attention.

