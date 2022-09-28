Man Punches Woman At Massapequa Laundromat, Injures Officers While Resisting Arrest, Police Say

A man is facing multiple assault charges after police said he punched a woman at a Long Island laundromat and injured detectives and an officer while resisting arrest.

James Garner, age 38, was charged with resisting arrest and four counts of second-degree assault following an incident that happened in Massapequa at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said a 28-year-old woman was at a laundromat on Monday, Sept. 26, when a man punched her and fled the scene.

The woman was hospitalized, police said.

Investigators identified Garner as the suspect after an investigation and located him at H. Garrick William Park in Massapequa on Tuesday, NCPD said.

A struggle ensued, and two detectives and a police officer suffered injuries while trying to arrest Garner, police said.

NCPD said Garner, the detectives, and the officer were hospitalized for treatment.

Police said Garner was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

