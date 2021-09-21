Man Pronounced Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Water At Nassau County Beach, Police Say

Authorities are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the water at a Long Island beach and pronounced dead soon after.

Marine Bureau Officers in Marine 5 responded to the Lido Beach area at about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the man was brought abroad Marine 5 and taken to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident, NCPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

