Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man In SUV Accused Of Exposing Himself In Front Of Boy Near Nassau School
Police & Fire

Man Pronounced Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Water At Nassau County Beach, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the water at a Long Island beach and pronounced dead soon after.
Authorities are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the water at a Long Island beach and pronounced dead soon after. Photo Credit: Couleur / Pixabay

Authorities are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the water at a Long Island beach and pronounced dead soon after.

Marine Bureau Officers in Marine 5 responded to the Lido Beach area at about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Police said the man was brought abroad Marine 5 and taken to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the incident, NCPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.