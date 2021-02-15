Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man On Run Nabbed On Long Island For Sexual Assault Of A Child, Police Say

A 37-year-old man who was on the run for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 was nabbed on Long Island by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Jorge Mora, of Hackensack, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 11, after investigators from the Criminal Investigations Bureau received a phone call from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit requesting assistance in apprehending a fugitive wanted for sexual assault on a child less than 13 years of age, said Sgt. Paul Spinella, of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Spinella, investigators conducted an investigation and set up surveillance on Mora. 

He was soon located and investigators nabbed Mora while in Suffolk County, Spinella said.

 Mora was charged with:

  • Aggravated sexual assault by sexual penetration of a child less than 13 years old
  • Sexual assault by sexual contact of a child less than 13 years of age
  • Endangering the welfare of a child under 13 years old

Mora was turned over to authorities from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit.

 "Crimes against children are among the most heinous and I am pleased that Suffolk’s Deputy Sheriffs were able to apprehend this fugitive quickly and without incident," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. "I want to congratulate our team for a job well done."

