Man Nabbed Stealing Commercial Hedge Trimmer From Driveway Of Long Island Home

A Long Island man was arrested after being caught on video surveillance allegedly stealing a commercial-grade hedge trimmer from a driveway.

Joseph Rhodes, 57, of Greenport, was arrested around 8:56 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, by Southold Police after the owner of the hedge trimmer saw the victim on his property removing the item from a trailer, said the Southold Police.

A Southold police officer was able to identify Rhodes and he was located a short distance away, where he admitted to stealing the trimmer, police said.

Rhodes was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

