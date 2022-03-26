Man Nabbed For Ripping Off Nassau Residents For Snow Removal Services

A man has been charged with allegedly taking money from multiple Long Island residents for snow removal services he never performed.

Nassau County police arrested Christopher Picone, age 32, of Queens, on Friday, March 25 following an investigation.

The incident began in December 2021 when Picone began to contact people through cell phone and social media to offer snow removal services for the upcoming winter season, police said.

Over the course of several weeks, police said Picone contacted at least 15 victims and offered his services, which they accepted and paid in advance.

Picone never showed on multiple occasions to remove snow from his client’s driveways and disconnected his phone to stop any attempts to be contacted by his victims, police said.

Following an investigation, Picone was located in Queen and placed under arrest, police added.

He was charged with two counts of scheme to defraud and grand larceny.

Picone is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Hempstead.

Detectives request if anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stopped at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

