Man Nabbed Entering East Garden City Hotel Room, Making 'Sexual' Remarks, Police Say

A 35-year-old man was arrested for burglary after allegedly illegally entering a Long Island hotel room and making inappropriate remarks to the guests inside.

The incident took place in East Garden City around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Red Roof Inn on Dibblee Drive,

According to Nassau County detectives, an unknown man illegally entered an occupied hotel room at the Red Roof Inn located at 699 Dibblee Drive.

The man, identified as Elijah Gregory, of Queens, entered through an unlocked front door where he was confronted by a 43- year old woman and a 71-year-old man, police said.

Gregory then made inappropriate remarks and fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to police arrival.

During the investigation, it was determined that Gregory was responsible and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with burglary and a sexually motivated felony and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hempstead,

