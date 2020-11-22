Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed After Allegedly Stealing Women's Wallets At Long Island Grocery Stores, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing wallets of several women at area grocery stores on Long Island.
Police arrested a man who was targeting elderly women and stealing their credit cards while at Long Island supermarkets.

Willie Vanderhall, 62, of Roosevelt was arrested on Monday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to the Stop & Shop, at 3126 Jericho Turnpike, in East Northport, after a 70-year-old woman reported a man stole her credit card from her purse, said the Suffolk County Police.

Second Precinct officers responded to the location and apprehended Vanderhall in the shopping center at approximately 4:45 p.m.

After an investigation by detectives, with assistance from Hate Crimes detectives, it was determined Vanderhall targeted a 76-year-old and an 84-year-old woman earlier in the day at the Stop & Shop located at 421 Commack Road in Deer Park. 

The stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at different Best Buy locations in Suffolk County, police said.

Vanderhall was charged with:

  • Two counts of grand larceny as a hate crime
  • Two counts of petit larceny as a hate crime

He was transported to an area hospital for a medical emergency unrelated to his arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Hate Crimes Detectives at 631-852-6323.

