Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Man Wins $10M Lottery Prize For Second Time
Police & Fire

Man Lying On Tracks Hit, Killed By LIRR Train, Nassau County Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
LIRR train.
LIRR train. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/AEMoreira042281

Police are investigating after a person was hit by a Long Island Railroad train, delaying service for commuters.

The man was struck around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, east of the Forest Hills by a Hempstead Branch train, according to the MTA.

According to the NYPD, the man was seen lying on the "roadbed" as the train pulled into the Forest Hills, Queens, station. 

The motorman saw but could not stop in time, police said. 

The victim died at the scene.

The man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. 

MTA officials said a preliminary investigation found no criminality is suspected, but not fully determined. 

The Forest Hills Station is an elevated platform.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.