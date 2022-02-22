Man Lying On Tracks Hit, Killed By LIRR Train, Nassau County Police Say

Police are investigating after a person was hit by a Long Island Railroad train, delaying service for commuters.

The man was struck around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, east of the Forest Hills by a Hempstead Branch train, according to the MTA.

According to the NYPD, the man was seen lying on the "roadbed" as the train pulled into the Forest Hills, Queens, station.

The motorman saw but could not stop in time, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

MTA officials said a preliminary investigation found no criminality is suspected, but not fully determined.

The Forest Hills Station is an elevated platform.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

