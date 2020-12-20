Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The search is on for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Stony Brook this morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 in Stony Brook.

A man was crossing Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway.

The victim, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

