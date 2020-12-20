Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 347 at Hallock Road in Stony Brook.
Route 347 at Hallock Road in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The search is on for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Stony Brook this morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 in Stony Brook.

A man was crossing Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said. 

A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway. 

The victim, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.