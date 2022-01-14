Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash, Police Say

A man was hit and killed while walking near a busy Long Island roadway.

David Humberto-Amaya, age 33, address unknown, was hit around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 on Flanders Road in Southhampton.

According to Lt. Suan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, officers responded to the area after receiving numerous 911 calls for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officers rendered aid to Humberto-Amaya until Flanders Ambulance responded. Suffolk County Aviation Transported him to Stony Brook Hospital.

Humberto-Amaya died at the hospital from his injuries. His family was notified of his passing, Ralph said.

Detectives are looking for anyone who has information to contact Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

