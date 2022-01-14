Contact Us
Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A man was hit and killed while walking near a busy Long Island roadway.

David Humberto-Amaya, age 33, address unknown, was hit around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 on Flanders Road in Southhampton.

According to Lt. Suan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, officers responded to the area after receiving numerous 911 calls for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officers rendered aid to Humberto-Amaya until Flanders Ambulance responded. Suffolk County Aviation Transported him to Stony Brook Hospital. 

Humberto-Amaya died at the hospital from his injuries. His family was notified of his passing, Ralph said.

Detectives are looking for anyone who has information to contact Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.