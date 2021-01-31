Man Killed In Five-Vehicle, Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 in Centereach.

Ant’Wan Pevy, age 25, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2011 Kia sedan northbound on Nicolls Road when he suffered a medical event that caused him to lose control of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Kia struck a 2016 Nissan SUV being operated by Zachary Morrison, 29, of Holbrook, that was westbound at the traffic light at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Nicolls Road, according to police.

Pevy’s vehicle also struck a 2000 Jeep, a 2015 Audi, and a 2018 Mercedes, all at the intersection.

Morrison was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, said police.

Pevy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

Pevy was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and will be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported from the scene.

All five vehicles involved in the crash were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

