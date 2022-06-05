Man Killed In DWI Crash In Baldwin Identified

Police have identified a man who was killed in a suspected DWI crash on Long Island.

Scott Freeman, age 66, of North Baldwin, died as a result of the crash that occurred early Tuesday, May 3, in Baldwin at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The other driver, 31-year-old Jinaraya Khan, of Baldwin, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was arrested the following day and charged with DWI and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

