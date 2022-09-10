Contact Us
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Valley Stream Crash

Rockaway Parkway and East St. Marks Place in Valley Stream.
Rockaway Parkway and East St. Marks Place in Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream.

A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to police. 

The 65-year-old female driver remained on the scene, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

