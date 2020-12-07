Man Killed After Fight Outside Long Island Residence

A man was killed after a fight broke out outside a Long Island residence.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 11:10 a.m. in Coram.

Police responded to a 911 call of an altercation between two men outside of the home located on West Yaphank Road, and found a resident of the house with serious injuries, Suffolk County Police Police said.

The man, identified as Kenneth Mitchell, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, said police. His age has not been released.

Several hours later, the other man involved in the altercation, Albert Coppedge, 46, returned to the scene. He was not injured in the fight, said police.

Coppedge, 46, also a resident of the house, was charged with second-degree murder.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.